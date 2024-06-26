Neighborhood Beef: A Black Family, A White Family, Complaints, and a Lawsuit.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

BLACK FAMILY SUES WHITE NEIGHBORS FOR RACIALLY-MOTIVATED DISCRIMINATION, HARASSMENT

Imagine buying your dream house, only to have your neighbors make your life miserable? That’s why this Black family in Maryland. is suing their white neighbors.

Angela and Prince Floyd thought they found their perfect place in Accokeek, MD. But they claim that since moving in, they’ve faced nothing but trouble from their mostly white neighbors harassing them.

The Floyds said their neighbors have called the police on them over 100 times, even for just having friends over. Meanwhile, white neighbors have parties all the time with no problems. They were also denied membership in the neighborhood association, which is mostly white. And their neighbors even used their connections to get the county to hassle them with pointless fines and restrictions. Even going as far as getting “No Parking” signs installed along the their property line.

Now the family is fighting back with a lawsuit citing multiple civil rights violations. They are seeking compensatory and punitive damages, along with declaratory and injunctive relief to prevent further harassment and discrimination.

Sometimes you have to use tactics and language your opponent can understand.

You’ve been served.