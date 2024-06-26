Waddup Doe! Big shotout to Bobbi Storm for rocking the crowd at Stone Soul 2024. Backstage we caught up with her for an update on music, life and more.
RELATED: Our Favorite Moments at Stone Soul 2024
RELATED: Juvenile Announces New Hot Boys Album at Stone Soul Festival
RELATED: Trina Reveals Her Favorite Albums, Talks New Gen of Female Rappers and More!
Check out the convo below.
Bobbi Storm Gives Is A Crash Course on Detroit + Talks Music at Stone Soul 2024 was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com
-
Marlon Wayans Confronts His & Brothers' Gay Rumors On Twitter!
-
R&B Vocalist Angela Bofill Reportedly Passes Away at 70
-
Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert Reportedly Reach A Divorce Settlement
-
Fake Designer Wear Connoisseur, Bishop Lamor Whitehead, Sentenced To 9 Years In Prison, X Says His Mentor Mayor Eric Adams Is Next
-
Urban One Presents #REPRESENT Men’s Health Initiative
-
Michael Rainey Jr. “Deeply Saddened & Shocked” After Being Sexually Assaulted During TyTy James’ Twitch Stream, 50 Cent Clowned For Tone Deaf Response
-
Discrimination & Mental Health
-
Video Surveillance Footage Abusing Cassie Leaks Online [WATCH]