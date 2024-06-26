Listen Live
Baltimore Woman Completes 24-Mile Swim From Bay Bridge to Inner Harbor

Published on June 26, 2024

History has been made in Baltimore yet again! Marathon swimmer Katie Pumphrey has officially completed an VERY intense 24-mile swim  from the Chesapeake Bay Bridge in Annapolis to the Baltimore Inner Harbor. This became one of her longest swims ever, which Katie completed in 14 hours, making her the first person to ever do so!

