Baltimore Police Department Shakeup: 12 members Disciplined

THE BUZZ!

12 members of Baltimore police facing discipline from Brooklyn Homes mass shooting

Big developments in Baltimore! The police department just announced that 12 officers are facing consequences for their actions (or lack thereof) during the awful Brooklyn Homes shooting last July.

So after a thorough internal investigation by the Administrative Charging Committee (ACC) and Disciplinary Review Committee (DRC) some disciplinary actions were handed out for twelve people which included eight sworn members and four professional staff. These individuals were found guilty of stuff like making false statements, neglect of duty, conduct unbecoming, and body-worn camera violations. Now, they’re facing punishments ranging from getting formal counseling, loss of leave or pay, and up to termination.

Baltimore’s Police Chief, says it’s grateful for the investigation. Also that this was not only about finding out about what happened but also taking accountability for those who violated our policies and, most importantly, the public’s trust. Our department is committed to learning from this incident and rebuilding trust with the communities we serve.”