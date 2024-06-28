Listen Live
Shaq’s ‘You Can’t Stop the Reign’ Is Now On Streaming Platforms

Featuring an unreleased Nas and Jay-Z collaboration.

Published on June 28, 2024

2024 NBA Finals - Game Two

Source: Adam Glanzman / Getty

The greatest NBA player turned rapper is blessing the Hip-Hop community. Shaq’s You Can’t Stop The Reign is now on streaming platforms.

As reported by Billboard Magazine the Louisiana State University alumni’s most significant Rap album is finally available online. Originally released on November 19, 1996 this project would find Shaq evolving lyrically and coming into his own as a musician versus relying on the rapid fire delivery he borrowed from the Fu-Schnickens. While this album wouldn’t match the commercial success of the two prior it would spawn several songs that have become timeless including his collaboration with The Notorious B.I.G. on the title track. Biggie would spit several classic lines including his infamous “my garage call it ceelo – fours, five and sixes”.

You Can’t Stop The Reign also features a never before heard track with Jay-Z and Nas; their first time ever collaborating together. “No Love Lost” finds Shaq, Hov, Esco and Lord Tariq trading verses over a beat that medium tempo instrumental. The original track was leaked on a mixtape by DJ Clue but the official album version would not have Nas on it. On a Drink Champs episode Shaq revealed that there some label politics that came into play. “People didn’t clear it, but I didn’t take it personal,” he explained. He would go on to reminisce on those sessions with gratitude. “Me being in the studio with Nas, I’m happy. I get to call my boy and say, ‘Come over, Nas here.’ I get to call my boy and say, ‘Jay in here.’ I get to call my boys and say, ‘Yo, Biggie at the house, he ’bout to jump in the seat.’ That’s what it’s all about” he said.

You Can’t Stop The Reign will be available on streaming platforms starting Friday, June 28. You can listen to “No Love Lost” below.

Shaq’s ‘You Can’t Stop the Reign’ Is Now On Streaming Platforms  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

