California Makes History with $12 million Reparations Budget

CALIFORNIA SETS ASIDE $12 MILLION FOR REPARATIONS FOR BLACK RESIDENTS

California just did something MAJOR for Black communities! They’re putting $12 MILLION in their budget to start reparations.

Now even though it is not as much money as many activists were hoping for, it is a huge step. And its a historic step. It’s the first time any state has set aside funds for reparations in their state budget.

A move that paves the way for reparations to be a normal part of state spending, which is a major win.

California has been very progressive when it comes to reparations. They established a reparations task force in 2023 with proposed billions in reparations. Including $1.2 million for longtime Black residents who are at least 50 years old.

Big shout to California for leading the way. But there are others who are getting involved, D.C. is setting aside money to study reparations, and Chicago just started a task force to figure out how to make it happen.

Hopefully more states can start reviewing options too.

But the reparations movement is moving, just slowly.