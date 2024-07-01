Tragedy Strikes: Young Girl Dies After Being Left in Hot Car

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

8-YEAR-OLD GIRL DIES AFTER MOTHER ALLEGEDLY LEAVES HER IN HOT CAR WHILE WORKING

Taking her kid to work turned into a tragedy for this 36 year old Mother. The mom from North Carolina is facing serious charges after her 8-year-old daughter tragically died after being left alone in a hot car.

According the affidavit, Ashley Stallings was working her shift at an Amazon facility when she left her 8 year old in the car with the air on. The mom believes her daughter turned off the air but probably didn’t know how to turn it back on.

Well, she said she returned to the car to check on the girl after she stopped responding to her texts—about 90 minutes later.

Only to find her daughter unresponsive in the backseat. The girl was foaming at the mouth and barely breathing. In a desperate attempt to get help, the mother smashed the car window and tried to drive to the hospital. Then she stopped at a nearby business for assistance. Tragically, despite all efforts, the young girl died from a brain herniation caused by hyperthermia.

The mother is currently being held on a $250,000 bond. And facing charges of involuntary manslaughter and child abuse.

Keep this in mind this summer:

According to the National Weather Service, a car can heat up to 124 degrees in only 30 minutes when it’s 90 degrees outside. So, don’t take any chances.