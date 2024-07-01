Listen Live
News

Tragedy Strikes: Young Girl Dies After Being Left in Hot Car

Published on July 1, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

8-YEAR-OLD GIRL DIES AFTER MOTHER ALLEGEDLY LEAVES HER IN HOT CAR WHILE WORKING

Taking her kid to work turned into a tragedy for this 36 year old Mother. The mom from North Carolina is facing serious charges after her 8-year-old daughter tragically died after being left alone in a hot car.
According the affidavit, Ashley Stallings was working her shift at an Amazon facility when she left her 8 year old in the car with the air on. The mom believes her daughter turned off the air but probably didn’t know how to turn it back on.

Well, she said she returned to the car to check on the girl after she stopped responding to her texts—about 90 minutes later.
Only to find her daughter unresponsive in the backseat. The girl was foaming at the mouth and barely breathing. In a desperate attempt to get help, the mother smashed the car window and tried to drive to the hospital. Then she stopped at a nearby business for assistance. Tragically, despite all efforts, the young girl died from a brain herniation caused by hyperthermia.
The mother is currently being held on a $250,000 bond. And facing charges of involuntary manslaughter and child abuse.
Keep this in mind this summer:
According to the National Weather Service, a car can heat up to 124 degrees in only 30 minutes when it’s 90 degrees outside. So, don’t take any chances.

RELATED TAGS

headlines Interesting Headlines

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
Celebrity

Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert Reportedly Reach A Divorce Settlement 

Spike TV's 10th Annual Video Game Awards - Arrivals
News & Gossip

Marlon Wayans Confronts His & Brothers’ Gay Rumors On Twitter!

Alfred Liggins
REPRESENT.

Urban One Presents #REPRESENT Men’s Health Initiative

News & Gossip

Discrimination & Mental Health

News

Tupac Shakur Murder Suspect Keefe D Asks For Release On $750K Bail

34 items
Entertainment

The Fashion Hits and Misses from the 2024 BET Awards

55 items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

12 items
Local

Join Your Radio One Fam Next Weekend As We Celebrate Black Excellence At AFRAM!

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close