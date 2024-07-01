An Olympic Feat: A Historic and Sweet 16 for Track and Field’s Quincy Wilson

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Sweet 16: Quincy Wilson headed to Paris as youngest U.S. male track Olympian ever

Quincy Wilson, a track and field superstar in the making, just earned a spot on the U.S. Olympic team! He’ll be racing in the 4x400m relay in Paris, making him the youngest male EVER on the U.S. Olympic track team.

This kid is FAST. He crushed the under-18 world record for the 400m, not once, but TWICE during the Olympic trials! Forget about fairytales, this is real life.

He might not have won the individual 400m race but he earned his place in the relay pool by finishing sixth in last Monday’s 400 meters final,

This young phenom wowed everyone at the Olympic Trials and his talent even at such at young age will take him to compete with the greats from the rest of the world at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. An experience I’m sure that will set him up for even greater things moving forward in the world of track and field.

Look out for this kid. he’s a game changer and a world record breaker.

Big shout and congratulations to Quincy Wilson.