List: Fourth Of July Fireworks In The Greater Baltimore Region

Published on July 1, 2024

4th of July fireworks in Inner Harbor, Baltimore, USA

Source: VW Pics / Getty

Independence Day is a few days away and as you plan to celebrate the holiday, here’s a schedule of 4th of July public fireworks displays and events across the Baltimore region.

Wednesday, July 3

Glen Burnie: Fireworks will start about 9 p.m. at Sawmill Creek Park: Sawmill Creek Park: 7405 Charley Eckman Lane

Taneytown: Taneytown Memorial Park from 6-10 p.m.  Taneytown Memorial Park: located at Taneytown Pike and Park Road

Cockeysville: The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra presents the Star Spangled Spectacular at Oregon Ridge Park: 13401 Beaver Dam Road at 8 p.m.

Thursday, July 4

Baltimore: Baltimore’s annual July 4 celebration will return this year at the Inner Harbor.  Around 3 p.m., the festivities kick off with food, fun activities and a DJ at the Red, White, and Blue Picnic at West Shore Park.  Entertainers will perform from 4 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at the Inner Harbor Amphitheater at 8 p.m.  In between concerts, there will be more music, street performers and various activities along the promenade. The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra will perform a Star-Spangled Banner celebration concert in Rash Field Park.  Around 9:15 p.m., the performance will end, and a dazzling 15-minute fireworks show will begin.  Attendees can catch the best fireworks views from along the Inner Harbor promenade, and the surrounding areas.   

Catonsville: Festivities begin with a parade down Frederick Road at 3 p.m. Fireworks will take place at Catonsville High School where Crush will be performing starting at 6 p.m. accompanied by many local food vendors where the evening fireworks will go off at 9:15 p.m. Catonsville High School: 421 Bloomsbury Ave.

Columbia: Festivities begin at 6:00 p.m. at Columbia Lakefront with a musical performance from jump blues band Big Joe & The Dynaflows, followed by a performance from Latinx Band Quitapenas at 7:30. p.m.  The fireworks display is set to begin between 9:10 and 9:30 p.m. Columbia Lakefront: 10275 Wincopin Circle, Columbia, MD 21044

Frederick: The Frederick Independence Day Celebration kicks off at Baker Park at 12:00 p.m. with family-friendly rides, amusements, food trucks and more. Fireworks begin at dusk.

Cherry Hill Arts & Music Waterfront Festival: Check out this free festival with local national music performances, children’s activities, art-making, and fireworks at night. The event is at Middle Branch Park.

Annapolis: Maryland’s capital is celebrating Independence Day with a parade before the fireworks begin. The parade starts at Amos Garrett Boulevard and West Street and ends at Susan Campbell Park. Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m. from a barge in Annapolis Harbor.

Friday, July 5

Kingsville: The Kingsville Volunteer Fire Company is putting on the show at Mount Vista Park.

Saturday, July 6

Middle River: The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra will be performing its Star-Spangled Spectacular at Oregon Ridge Park. The event starts at 8 p.m.

