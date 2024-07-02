Freedom of speech with a twist. Rapper Needs Uncle Sam’s Approval to release new music.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Remember BG, the rapper behind the 90s hit “Bling Bling”? Well, his legal troubles continue, this time over his music.

BG faces a potential violation of his supervised release after performing at a concert in Las Vegas. Officials say that conditions of supervised release often restrict individuals from having unnecessary contact with people who have felony convictions. BG’s decision to perform alongside convicted felons raised red flags for his federal probation officers.

He was taken in and ultimately released after proving he did get permission from his halfway house to be at the show.

At the court hearing, prosecutors argued that BG’s lyrics promoting gun violence, murder, and threats to law-abiding citizens were incompatible with his rehabilitation goals. They urged the judge to order him to stop including this content in his songs and performances. These lyrics, prosecutors claimed, mirrored the behavior that landed him in prison in the first place.

The judge denied the request, but with a twist. Moving forward, he must turn over his lyrics to the government before releasing or marketing any songs in which he intends to utilize them, and if they are found to be “inconsistent with the goals of rehabilitation,” prosecutors may seek to change BG’s supervised release terms.