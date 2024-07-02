Reneging: $3,000 Fake Big Tipper Sued by Restaurant.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Restaurant sues customer over $3,000 waitress tip he left on $13 meal

Reneging doesn’t only happen in spades. Just ask this waitress who received a pretty big tip after serving a customer.

A pretty big tip indeed, we’re talking a $3,000 tip for a $13.25 bill.

To confirm the legitimacy of the generous tip, the Café verified the amount and requested additional identification from the customer who signed the check “Tips from Jesus.” When confronted about the unusual signature, the customer explained their inspiration: a social media trend called “Tips for Jesus.” They felt compelled to participate after experiencing the waitress’s exceptional hospitality.

The problem, a few weeks later the café received a letter saying the customer was disputing the charge for the tip through his bank.

Another issue, because the café already paid the waitress the $3,000 tip out of their pocket, they were now out of that money. So after not being able to work things out with the customer, they decided to file a civil lawsuit against them.

Not sure what made them changed their mind. Maybe Jesus told him to keep that money for himself. But that is just messed up and not very Jesus like.