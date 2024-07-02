Listen Live
Missing 12 year Old Girl Found, Close To Home, At A Teacher’s Residence.

Published on July 2, 2024

Baltimore teacher charged with second-degree rape, linked to missing Pikesville girl

Baltimore County police have arrested a Baltimore City Public Schools teacher in connection with a missing Pikesville girl. The 12-year-old girl was reported missing on June 21st, and detectives from the Crimes Against Children Unit immediately launched an investigation.
Their investigation led them to 24-year-old Lewis Laury. He now faces serious charges of second-degree rape and third-degree sexual offense.  Phone records revealed that the missing girl had used a friend’s phone to contact Laury. who resided in the same apartment complex as the girl.

U.S. Marshals raided Laury’s apartment and successfully recovered the missing girl. Though Laury wasn’t present at the time, authorities apprehended him later. He is currently being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center.
So crazy, for people to be looking al over and this little girl was in the same area, in the same apartment complex.
That is why have to have a great line of communication with our kids and we got to have a good community to answer calls for help.
Source: WBAL

