We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.
Baltimore Perfect Touch Cleaning Service
Business Description: “There’s No Job Too Big Or Too Small for us to handle.”
Business Website: https://baltimore-perfect-touch-cleaning-service.ueniweb.com/
Ego Organic Vodka
Business Description: “How big is your Ego???”
Business Website: https://www.egovodka.com/
Cakes In The City
Business Description: “Cakes In The City (where you taste the love in every bite)”
Business Website: https://cakesinthecity.co/
CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR BUSINESS FOR A CHANCE TO BE FEATURED!
Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [7-2-2024] was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com
-
Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert Reportedly Reach A Divorce Settlement
-
Marlon Wayans Confronts His & Brothers' Gay Rumors On Twitter!
-
Urban One Presents #REPRESENT Men’s Health Initiative
-
Discrimination & Mental Health
-
Join Your Radio One Fam Next Weekend As We Celebrate Black Excellence At AFRAM!
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
Submit Your Grad Pics For A Chance To Be Featured In Our Online Yearbook! [Details Here]
-
A Message About Picking Up Station Prizes At Radio One Baltimore