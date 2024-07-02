Listen Live
Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [7-2-2024]

Published on July 2, 2024

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

Baltimore Perfect Touch Cleaning Service

Business Description: “There’s No Job Too Big Or Too Small for us to handle.”

Business Website: https://baltimore-perfect-touch-cleaning-service.ueniweb.com/

Ego Organic Vodka

Business Description: “How big is your Ego???”

Business Website: https://www.egovodka.com/

Cakes In The City

Business Description: “Cakes In The City (where you taste the love in every bite)”

Business Website: https://cakesinthecity.co/

 

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR BUSINESS FOR A CHANCE TO BE FEATURED! 

 

Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [7-2-2024]  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

