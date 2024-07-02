TRIED IT: Bask & Lather’s Gro & Glow Liquid Vitamin Is A Multifunctional Beauty Must-Have

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Despite our various beauty needs, there is one product that we’ve all considered adding to our routines: beauty vitamins. With countless brands and influencers sharing the purported benefits of these supplements, many beauty enthusiasts have been influenced by the hype. After all, the promise of long, healthy tresses, strong nails, and radiant skin is enough to pique anyone’s interest. However, not all beauty supplements are created equal. And after trying my hand with beauty supplements over the years, Bask & Lather’s Gro & Glow Liquid Vitamin ($29.99, Baskandlatherco.com) has become one of my favorites.

The 4-1-1 on Bask & Lather’s beauty vitamin

Aside from its liquid formula, Bask & Lather’s beauty vitamin is unique. Described as a holistic solution for hair, skin, and nails, it features a blend of biotin, collagen, folic acid, and MSM (a sulfur compound). The potent blend aids hydration, skin elasticity, and reduces hair and nail brittleness to promote growth.

In addition, the offering is formulated for rapid absorption, ensuring that consumers can see noticeable results faster than other offerings on the market. And thanks to its mix of essential vitamins, minerals, and compounds, beauty mavens can look forward to improving their overall health.

As a beauty maven who prefers to leave no stone unturned in my routine, I had to test out the liquid vitamin to see if it lived up to its promises. I started by following my usual daily morning and night skincare routine regimen, a weekly wash day, and a bi-weekly nail care appointment.

Dosing recommendations and results

Unlike other vitamins that require 2-3 pills a day for each dose, Bask & Lather’s offering is more simplified. What I love about the packaging is its marked dropper displaying the measurements. The vitamin also has a slightly sweet taste that most consumers would enjoy. Each day, consumers are instructed to take 100 mL (one full dropper daily), morning or night. You can also take it on an empty stomach or with food.

After trying the Bask & Lather Gro & Glow Liquid Vitamin for one month, the changes were evident. The hyperpigmentation along my chin and cheek area have lightened significantly. As for my natural mane, wash day is looking different these days. The amount of shed hair I have post-detangling has decreased. Hair breakage and dryness have also been non-factors. In addition, my tresses feel stronger and look more shiny.

Although my natural nails are pretty healthy, I haven’t noticed any significant changes after taking the vitamin. However, only time will tell if my nails will grow faster or longer.

Advice from an expert

Although I’ve had great results with this vitamin and hope that others will follow suit, there are some important things to keep in mind. Dr. Todd A. Dorfman, owner and Medical Director of Cedalion Health, shares that consumers should consider underlying health conditions, diet and lifestyle, consistency, and more when taking vitamins.

“It is essential to note that the efficacy of these supplements can vary significantly among individuals,” Dr. Dorfman tells HelloBeautiful. “The best results are typically seen in those who have a deficiency in the nutrients provided by the supplements. Supplements should not replace a healthy diet and lifestyle. Adequate hydration, a balanced diet, and proper skincare are crucial. Results may take time, and consistency is key. It can take several weeks or months to notice any significant changes.”

In addition, he says that consumers should be aware of potential allergies that can occur when mixing vitamins with other medications and supplements.

Bask & Lather’s Gro & Glow Liquid Vitamin is a great option for consumers who want to up their beauty game. Not only is it dairy- and gluten-free, but this vitamin is easier to take — especially for people who struggle with pills. Each bottle also offers a two-month supply, giving you more bang for your buck. Happy shopping, beauties!



