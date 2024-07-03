Listen Live
The Troop Is Out: You’ll See A Lot More of Them Around MD This Fourth of July Holiday

Published on July 3, 2024

Maryland State Police urge safety, will have more patrols over Fourth of July

Fourth of July fun is here! Cookouts, beach trips, and pool days are calling your name! But before you hit the road with a belly full of BBQ, Maryland State Police wants to remind you to celebrate safely.
They’ll be out in force this weekend making sure the roads are safe for everyone. That means cracking down on aggressive driving, distracted driving, and of course, driving under the influence (DUI). They’re calling it “saturation patrols,” basically meaning there will be extra troopers out and about to stop anyone making bad choices behind the wheel. They’re taking things seriously, especially since last year, there were more road deaths in Maryland than any year since 2007.

And this is not just a warning for drunk drivers, its also for those who are throwing events as well. If you’re serving alcohol at your Fourth of July bash, you can be held responsible if someone gets behind the wheel drunk and crashes.
So rideshare services, taxis, a designated driver is always a better and safer option than driving under the influence.
Have fun, be safe.
Source: CBS

