Contaminated Food Behind Delta Airline Emergency Pitstop

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

Delta flight forced to make emergency landing at JFK over ‘contaminated food’

I have heard of a few reasons for airplanes having to make emergency landings or pit stops. This might be the first time I’ve heard of a plane doing so because the airline served their passengers contaminated food.

Yup, you heard that right – spoiled food! Passengers on Delta flight heading to Amsterdam from Detroit were served some iffy meals. And to play it safe, the flight attendants contacted medical experts on the ground. Those experts said “Nope, not risking it over the Atlantic!” and had the plane diverted to JFK.

The actual number of passengers that fell ill due to the defective food is unknown, but fortunately, everyone on board is unharmed so far.

But can you imagine being stuck on a plane with multiple passengers having bad food stomach issues. Talk about turbulence, that would’ve been a rough ride.