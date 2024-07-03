Contaminated Food Behind Delta Airline Emergency Pitstop

CLOSE
THE BUZZ!
Delta flight forced to make emergency landing at JFK over ‘contaminated food’
I have heard of a few reasons for airplanes having to make emergency landings or pit stops. This might be the first time I’ve heard of a plane doing so because the airline served their passengers contaminated food.
Yup, you heard that right – spoiled food! Passengers on Delta flight heading to Amsterdam from Detroit were served some iffy meals. And to play it safe, the flight attendants contacted medical experts on the ground. Those experts said “Nope, not risking it over the Atlantic!” and had the plane diverted to JFK.
The actual number of passengers that fell ill due to the defective food is unknown, but fortunately, everyone on board is unharmed so far.
But can you imagine being stuck on a plane with multiple passengers having bad food stomach issues. Talk about turbulence, that would’ve been a rough ride.
Source: NY Post
More from Magic 95.9
-
Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert Reportedly Reach A Divorce Settlement
-
Marlon Wayans Confronts His & Brothers' Gay Rumors On Twitter!
-
Urban One Presents #REPRESENT Men’s Health Initiative
-
Discrimination & Mental Health
-
Join Your Radio One Fam Next Weekend As We Celebrate Black Excellence At AFRAM!
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
Healthy Meals: How To Make Peanut Butter Chicken Stir Fry
-
A Message About Picking Up Station Prizes At Radio One Baltimore