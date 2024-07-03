Big Drop in Baltimore County Crime: Shootings and Homicides WAY Down

CLOSE
Baltimore County homicides down 30% halfway through 2024
Baltimore County, good news!
The number of homicides and non-fatal shootings has been going down this year. That’s right, there have been over 31% fewer homicides so far in 2024 compared to last year! The police department’s also been rockin’ it, closing over 63% of homicide cases.
More good news, compared to 2021, homicides are down a whopping 67%. That’s way lower than the national average. But wait, there’s even more. Non-fatal shootings are also down more than 30% this year. That’s a win for everyone.
So big shout to the BCPD, lets keep that trend going.
Source: WBAL
