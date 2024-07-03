Listen Live
Maeta Talks Career Moves, New Music & More! [WATCH]

Published on July 3, 2024

Maeta is in Baltimore and of course, she dropped by the Lion’s Den and shared the latest in her career!

She’s talking about tour life, new music and more!

Check out her full interview with Ryan Da Lion below:

