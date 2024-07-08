Listen Live
Dreams of Becoming a Doctor Just Got a Whole, Whole Lot Cheaper.

Published on July 8, 2024

Mike Bloomberg Donates $1 Billion To Cover Tuition For Most Johns Hopkins Medical Students

Big news alert for aspiring medical doctors. Michael Bloomberg, billionaire philanthropist and former NYC mayor, is giving Johns Hopkins University (one of the top med schools in the nation, FYI) a whopping $1 BILLION donation. This epic gift is all about making medical school more accessible.
So, with this donation, Johns Hopkins can now offer FREE medical school tuition to students from families earning less than $300,000 a year.   That’s right, say goodbye to mountains of student loans!  For students from even lower-income families (under $175,000 annually), they’ll not only get free tuition, but also help with fees and living expenses. Talk about a dream come true.

Why the big bucks? Bloomberg wants to attract the brightest minds to medicine, regardless of their financial background.  This way, the future of healthcare can be filled with passionate doctors who followed their dreams, not their debt collectors.
We need more billionaires to do more things like this.
I’m about to go back to school.
Source: Forbes

