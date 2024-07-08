Gamechanger for Boeing? Guilty Plea Could Shake Up the Aviation Industry.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Boeing to plead guilty to criminal fraud charge stemming from 737 Max crashes

Big news for Boeing, and not exactly the kind they were hoping for. Remember those tragic 737 Max crashes a few years back? Boeing has agreed to plead guilty to criminal fraud connected to those accidents.

Here’s the deal:

This plea deal lets Boeing avoid a lengthy trial, but it comes at a cost. They’re looking at a possible fine of up to $487.2 million, but it might get credit for a previous payment, bringing it down to $243.6 million.

It also brands Boeing as a felon. Not exactly a badge of honor. And something that could hurt their ability to sell to the US government in the future. Unless they can get special permission.

Plus, an independent watchdog will be keeping a close eye on Boeing’s safety practices for the next 3 years. ️

Boeing also has to invest millions in safety programs and meet with families of the crash victims.

A judge still needs to approve the deal, and some family members of the crash victims aren’t happy. They think Boeing should face a full trial.

So we’ll see what happens next.