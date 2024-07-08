Listen Live
Hot Dog! Family Pet Turns On Stove, Sets House on Fire.

Published on July 8, 2024

Family Dog Jumps on Stove and Sets Colorado Home on Fire

Dogs are known to be a man’s best friend. They’ve also been known for other things like eating kid’s homework assignments and more. How about this one, my dog set my house on fire. But in this case, its true.
According to news reports, family in Colorado’s dog hopped up on the stove and accidentally turned on a burner. Then. a nearby box went up in flames, and soon the whole kitchen was ablaze.

Thankfully, everyone (including the dog!) got out safely, but the fire caused major damage to the upstairs of the home.
And this is not a rare occurrence. According to the American Red Cross, up to 1,000 house fires a year are started by our furry friends. So, if you have one of these kind of pets, it’s a good idea to take some precautions.
So what is your pet doing while you’re sleep?
Source: Complex

headlines

