Boil Water Advisory Issued For DC, Pentagon, Arlington Cemetery and Reagan Airport Area

DC Water issued a Boil Water Advisory on Thursday for all customers in the District of Columbia, including the Pentagon, Arlington National Cemetery, and Reagan National Airport.
This precaution follows a drop in water supply from the Washington Aqueduct, raising concerns about water quality. Residents are advised to boil their water before consumption.
The advisory will remain in effect until follow-up testing confirms the water is safe to drink.
originally published on woldcnews.com
