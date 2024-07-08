Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Jess Hilarious celebrated the upcoming arrival of her baby with a fabulous rooftop baby shower. The Power 105.1 Breakfast Club host wore a one-of-a-kind adorned baby doll dress by LaKimmy. The designer posted a clip of the look on her social media account, with the caption, “Jesss!!! We hope you felt as beautiful as you looked for your baby shower. Thank you for trusting the vision and trusting our team to deliver.”

The beautiful comedienne served gilded vibes in the transparent creation with gold details on the neck and back straps. Jess’ glam was also on point. Her hair was pulled into a sleek low ponytail with waterfall bangs.

Jess Hilarious Baby Shower

Jess Hilarious and her boo Chris’ yellow-themed baby shower doubled as a gender reveal. The loving couple are having a girl! A clip from the celebration shows Jess and Chris sipping a drink when a friend or family member reveals the gender on the back of his shirt. The caption also revealed the baby name, which is, Marley Sky.

Jess Hilarious Pregnant

Jess confirmed her pregnancy on February 12, just weeks after accepting her role on “The Breakfast Club” when the father of the child called into the radio station and spilled the tea.

“Hey baby, it’s your man. I wanted to call and say Happy Birthday, I know this is a special day for you. I can’t wait to see you, I’m so proud of you. I love that you’re standing divine all the time, and you just such an amazing woman. I can’t wait to see you later, and then I’m so excited for our little bundle of joy as well, baby,” he said.

Jess confirmed, saying, “Yes, I am pregnant.” She then elaborated on the big news, with a face beaming with excitement. “Yes I am three months [pregnant]. So I’m 13 weeks. Thank you baby, I love you!”

This is Jess’ second child and her first with boyfriend Chris. Congrats!

Jess Hilarious' Beautiful Baby Shower Dress Was One Of A Kind was originally published on hellobeautiful.com