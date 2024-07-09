A Not So Holy Matrimony. Pastor Arrested After Losing Temper Mid Flight.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Pastor allegedly assaulted wife on Alaskan Airlines flight after she was upgraded to first class — and he wasn’t

A Virginia pastor is in hot water after allegedly assaulting his wife on an Alaskan Airlines flight because… wait for it… she got upgraded to first class and he didn’t!

Crazy, Roger Allan Holmberg, a 75-year-old preacher, reportedly lost his cool at 30,000 feet when his wife snagged a comfy seat in first class while he was stuck back in coach.

According to reports, things went south real quick. He stormed up to first class, demanding an explanation from his wife. She told him she was upgraded because she was a gold point member. And also to not speak to her like that. He returned to his seat and came back again demanding she look at something on his phone, then gave her the middle finger and went back to his seat. Then you guessed it, he went back a third time. This time he was stopped by another passenger. However, according to the complaints he still appeared to strike the top of victim’s head with his hand. He said he merely just tapped his wife on the head trying to get her attention.

An off duty cop even told him that he would be put in handcuffs if he persisted. Well, it didn’t matter because he was arrested once they landed, and charged with one count of simple assault. He faces up to a year in prison if convicted.