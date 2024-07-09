Listen Live
Whoa! 2 Women, 16 men, 15 years, and a $7 Million Scam

Published on July 9, 2024

2 Women Charged With Duping 16 Elderly Men Out of $7 Million in Romance Scam

Busted! Two Florida women are facing serious charges after allegedly swindling over $7 million from elderly men. A scam that started in 2009 until now.
So, Rosanna Lisa Stanley (48) and Gina Guy (37) are accused of luring in at least 16 older men with promises of love and friendship. They used a mix of tactics – in-person meetings, phone calls, texts, and even online dating.

Now not every victim had a romantic relationship with either of the suspects. But, they allegedly built trust with their victims. Then persuaded the men to give them money for fabricated reasons, including fake business deals and even medical emergencies like organ transplants.
The two ladies were taken into custody following federal indictment. They are each charged with one count of money laundering, conspiracy to commit money laundering, wire fraud, and money laundering conspiracy. The maximum sentence for each crime is 20 years in prison.
I tell you one thing, these ladies were dedicated. A 15 year scam. Talk about the long game.
Source: Complex

