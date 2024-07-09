Level Up Your Summer! YouthWorks Offers Tons of New Jobs in Baltimore

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

YouthWorks launches thousands of jobs for young Baltimoreans, shows growth in recent years

Yup, it’s summer time temperatures are high and kids are out of school. But some of those kids will be working this summer. All thanks to YouthWorks, a program run by the city’s Mayor’s Office of Employment Development. They just kicked off their 51st year, offering tons of awesome opportunities for teens and young adults (ages 14-21).

This year, they’re offering WAY more jobs than ever before – over 10,000 positions compared to last year’s 7,890. Also, this year jobs were offered at more than 750 employers, compared to less than 600 last year.

From July 8th to August 9th, the kids get a paid five-week hands-on experience at cool companies like HeartSmiles, Code in the Schools and the Baltimore Orioles to name a few.

In a statement, Mayor Brandon Scott said he’s reminded of the life changing impact that this program has had on Baltimore’s young people for more than half a century. And that he’s excited for each of these young Baltimoreans to take on a rewarding job this summer, earn some money, and potentially explore their future career options.

That’s wassup.