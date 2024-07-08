Listen Live
News

Sean “Diddy” Combs Resurfaces On Instagram, Page Still Scrubbed

Sean "Diddy" Combs took to Instagram on Friday (July 5) and shared a video of him boarding his private jet amid his legal troubles.

Published on July 8, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

Celebrity Sightings In London - November 9, 2023

Sean “Diddy” Combs made a return to Instagram last Friday amid the bevy of mounting legal matters he’s currently facing. Based on recent appearances in the public, Diddy is continuing to live life on his terms while keeping any commentary about the several lawsuits he’s facing to himself.

Most media outlets, including ours, have kept a close eye on Diddy’s social media accounts and the mogul and producer shared a video of him entering his private jet and conversing with the pilot last Friday (July 5). In the video, Combs is seen walking up to the jet and greeting the crew while approaching a welcome mat that read “Combs Air” before saying “There’s no place like home.”

This latest video emerged just a tenth lawsuit was filed by former adult film actress Adria English last week. English claims that Combs forced her into performing sex acts at his annual all-white Labor Day parties in Long Island, N.Y. English added in her lawsuit that she was forced to take drugs and to lace the liquor in the party with ecstasy among other claims.

This past weekend, Diddy was seen in images taking part in white water rafting with friends in Jackson Hole, Wyo. Further, while he isn’t speaking with the media, the Bad Boy Records founder is allowing his attorney to deliver statements to the press and shooting down the allegations levied against him.

Photo: Getty

Sean “Diddy” Combs Resurfaces On Instagram, Page Still Scrubbed  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
Spike TV's 10th Annual Video Game Awards - Arrivals
News & Gossip

Marlon Wayans Confronts His & Brothers’ Gay Rumors On Twitter!

News & Gossip

Discrimination & Mental Health

Alfred Liggins
REPRESENT.

Urban One Presents #REPRESENT Men’s Health Initiative

Magic logo
Contests

A Message About Picking Up Station Prizes At Radio One Baltimore

Entertainment

Justin Timberlake Arrested on DWI Charge in Hamptons

News & Gossip

Kim Zolciak-Biermann Claps Back At Marlon Wayans Over Shady IG Post About Her Plastic Surgery Face

Photo of Al B. Sure
Quizzes

Finish The Lyric: How Well Do You Know These Al B. Sure! Songs

10 items
Obituaries

R&B Vocalist Angela Bofill Reportedly Passes Away at 70

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close