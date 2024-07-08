Listen Live
The Air Jordan 8 “Aqua” To Return In 2025

Nike is coming for ALL the money in 2025...

Published on July 8, 2024

Air Jordan 8 Aqua

Source: SNKRS / NIke

When the Air Jordan 6 “Aqua” colorway released last year many sneakerheads began to call on Nike to just re-release the classic Air Jordan 8 in the “Aqua” colorway as it’s been almost 10 years since we’ve seen them.

Apparently Nike heard our cries loud and clear and according to Nice Kicks the “Aqua” colorway to the Air Jordan 8 is set to return in 2025! With 2025 already jam packed with classic Air Jordan retros such as the “White Cement” 4’s, “Metallic” 5’s, and of course the Air Jordan 1 High ’85 “Bred”‘s, Nike is trying to ensure that next year is a banner one for the company as 2024 is proving to be, well, a dud.

Now that heads will be getting a chance to get their feet in some classic Air Jordan 8’s (which originally dropped in 1993), once can only wonder what else Nike has up it’s sleeve for 2025.

Per Nice Kicks:

Re-released in 2007 and again in 2015, the Air Jordan 8 “Aqua” captured the hearts of sneaker enthusiasts and will return in Summer 2025, a decade after its last appearance.

The Air Jordan 8 “Aqua” releases in Summer 2025 for $210 via SNKRS and select retailers.

Easily a double-up or triple-up if you got the funds.

Check out pics of the kicks and let us know if you’re as excited as we are for 2025 in the comments section below.

The Air Jordan 8 “Aqua” To Return In 2025  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

