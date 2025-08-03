Listen Live
Popular 1980s Actor Loni Anderson Of The Hit TV Series ‘WKRP in Cincinnati’ has died

Published on August 3, 2025

Loni Anderson Portrait
Source: Donaldson Collection / Getty

Popular 1980s Actor Loni Anderson Of The Hit TV Series ‘WKRP in Cincinnati’ has died

Loni Anderson, the beloved actress best known for her role as Jennifer Marlowe on the hit 1980s sitcom WKRP in Cincinnati, has passed away at the age of 79.

Anderson died in Los Angeles following a prolonged illness, as confirmed by her publicist and family.

Anderson’s portrayal of the smart and glamorous receptionist on WKRP in Cincinnati earned her two Emmy nominations and three Golden Globe nods during the show’s run from 1978 to 1982.

Her character broke stereotypes, combining beauty with wit and intelligence, making her a standout in the ensemble cast.

Beyond her television success, Anderson starred in films like Stroker Ace alongside Burt Reynolds, whom she later married.

Their high-profile relationship and subsequent divorce kept her in the public eye for years.

Anderson is survived by her husband, Bob Flick, her children, and grandchildren.

Her family described her as a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, leaving behind a legacy of talent and resilience.

