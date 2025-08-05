The Buzz: Interesting Headlines & Stories
Wassup Texas? Redistricting, Lawmakers On The Run, & Arrest Warrants
Texas is WILD right now, y’all!
Republicans down there are trying to push through a redistricting plan that would seem to help the GOP hold on to power in Congress. But here’s the twist, a bunch of Democratic lawmakers bounced outta Texas to block the vote. So, without having enough people present, the Texas House can’t proceed with a vote.
That made Republicans big mad. So mad, they threatened them with fines and said they might try to replace them. They even issued civil arrest warrants. Yep! But because those lawmakers left and went to places like Illinois, New York and Massachusetts, Democratic-led states. Texas law law enforcement can’t touch them there without help from local officials.
Now this is just getting started. Because other states are threatening to do the same to keep the balance.
The Texas House reconvenes today. We’ll see what happens next.
Redistricting is when you redraw political maps.
Gerrymandering is when you do it in a shady way to benefit a specific class or party win more seats.
Source: CNN
