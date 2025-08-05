The Buzz: Interesting Headlines & Stories
New York Outbreak – 2 Dead, 58 Sick from Legionnaires Disease
THE BUZZ!
Ok, let’s take it up north and see what is happening in Harlem, New York. How about an outbreak.
Health officials just confirmed two people have died and at least 58 have been diagnosed with Legionnaires’ disease. What is that? It’s a serious kind of pneumonia caused by bacteria called Legionella. It grows in warm water like in cooling towers, hot tubs, humidifiers, or air systems. You don’t catch it from people. But you do get it by breathing in contaminated water vapor.
Anyone living or working in the area with flu like symptoms are being told to get checked out ASAP.
Folks 50 and up, smokers, or anyone with lung issues or weak immune systems are at higher risks.
These respiratory diseases are not to be played with. So be careful, no matter where you are.
Source: abc
