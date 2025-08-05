Baltimore County Council Shows How Redistricting is Supposed To Go

THE BUZZ!





The County Council just dropped a new redistricting map after voters approved expanding from 7 to 9 districts. That means more representation. And the new map includes two majority-Black districts in Woodlawn and Randallstown. It’ll also combine Essex, Middle River, and the waterfront communities together as one district.





The Council Chairman thanked his colleagues. Saying, Redistricting is a difficult and complex task and coming together on a final map means a willingness to compromise and achieve a bipartisan consensus. Adding that, the map we introduced today is a testament to that spirit of cooperation, while still adhering to legal requirements and traditional redistricting principles.



Council leaders plan to make it official at the final vote on September 15.



Sounds like the total opposite of what’s happening down south right now.





Source: WBFF