Maryland Mother Reindicted In 2014 Disappearance and Alleged Murder of Two Children

Source: Pla2na / Getty

Nearly a decade after two Montgomery County toddlers vanished, their mother, Catherine Hoggle, is facing renewed murder charges in a case long entwined with questions about her mental health and competency to stand trial.

Hoggle, 38, was arrested Friday after a grand jury reindicted her on two counts of first-degree murder in the disappearance of her children, 3-year-old Sarah and 2-year-old Jacob, who were last seen in September 2014. The charges come just weeks after her release from a state-run psychiatric hospital, where she had spent years undergoing treatment.

Hoggle appeared briefly in court Monday via video from jail. Her attorney, David Felsen, requested to postpone her bail review until Tuesday, citing a scheduling conflict. He also accused prosecutors of trying “to try this case in the press” and questioned the legality of her arrest.

“These are the exact same charges that were dismissed in 2022,” Felsen said, adding that he believes the state has no new evidence and that Hoggle remained under civil commitment even after leaving Maryland’s Clifton T. Perkins Hospital Center.

The case began when Hoggle and her children disappeared in 2014. The children’s father, Troy Turner, reported them missing, and Hoggle was found days later walking in a nearby town. Police said she refused to reveal the children’s whereabouts.

Initially charged with neglect and abduction, Hoggle was sent to a psychiatric facility for treatment. In 2017, she was indicted for murder, but a judge ruled her incompetent to stand trial. Under Maryland law, authorities had five years to establish her competency; when they could not, the charges were dismissed in 2022. She remained involuntarily committed due to concerns she posed a danger to herself or others.

Hoggle has a long history of severe mental illness, including paranoid schizophrenia, and was treated with antipsychotic medication after her arrest. The decision to release her from the hospital last month remains unclear.

Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy previously stated that if Hoggle were ever deemed no longer a threat and released, he would be prepared to refile murder charges — a promise now fulfilled.

In court Monday, Hoggle spoke only to answer basic questions. Her family members were present, including Turner, who wore a shirt calling for justice for Sarah and Jacob. Turner has previously said he believes Hoggle was faking incompetency to avoid trial.

The children’s remains have never been found.

