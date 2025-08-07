Listen Live
Style & Fashion

Rihanna’s Maternity Style Is Bold & Breaking The Internet - Again

Rihanna’s Maternity Style Is Bold, Bright, & Breaking The Internet – Again

The Bajan beauty just made a cotton candy ice cream dress and lime green sneakers couture.

Published on August 6, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Rihanna’s Maternity Style Is Bold, Bright, & Breaking The Internet - Again Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - August 04, 2025
Source: DUTCH/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Rihanna is the blueprint for effortless maternity style – pregnant, unbothered, and pushing the fashion envelope like only she can.

The global style icon was recently spotted on the streets of Los Angeles in a dreamy, pastel pink and yellow cotton candy-inspired maxi dress that looked like a birthday cake in motion. We’re talking swirls of colors, flowy fabrics, and sweet details.

Rihanna Pairs Pumas & Pastels, Floating Like An Ice Cream Dream In LA

Related Stories

And in true Rih Rih form, she paired it with bold, lime green sneakers. One thing the Puma ambassador is going to do is rock kicks and lean into couture comfort.

Rihanna’s look is playful, fresh, and peak her. From the sheer fabric that showed off her baby bump to the daring style, it was a full fashion moment that only she could pull off.

The mother of soon-to-be three appeared like a walking ad for fearless maternity fashion.

Rihanna Rocks Fox Fur & Snakeskin Booties In LA

Then, like the fashion shapeshifter she is, Rihanna pulled a full 180. Paparazzi recently caught her out again – this time in a cozy charcoal gray sweatshirt, relaxed fit jeans, and a fox fur shawl. Her accessories did not disappoint: oversized sunglasses, layers of gold jewelry, a black purse, and leopard print booties for a little edge.

The look was giving, luxe, laid back, and fall-ready.

Whether she’s dripping in soft pastels or oversized streetwear, Rihanna continues to rewrite the maternity style rules with every outing. She reminds us that there’s no one way to “dress pregnant” and proves that expecting moms can still serve lewks, switch it up, and have fun with fashion.

When it comes to motherhood and style, Rihanna is always in labor – and delivering.

Rihanna’s Maternity Style Is Bold, Bright, & Breaking The Internet – Again  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
Stacked group of wine Glasses
Contests

Your Chance To Win Tickets To The Odell’s Reunion!

National

‘Everybody Knows Everybody:’ My New Orleans Story [Op-Ed]

BET Awards 2025 - Show
Contests

Your Chance To Win Tickets To See Charlie Wilson!

Baltimore City Hall
221 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

White House with ominous clouds
255 Items
News

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

The Buzz
News

$187,000 AFRAM Booking Scam Is Heading To Court

11 Items
Pop Culture

Somebody Called 911: Sean Kingston Sentenced To 3.5 Years In Prison For $1M Fraud Scheme

16 Items
Pop Culture

Spike Lee’s Colin Kaepernick Docuseries Mysteriously Canceled At ESPN, Social Media Has Theories

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close