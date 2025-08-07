Listen Live
The Buzz: Interesting Headlines & Stories

What? Fake Nurse Treated Over 4,000 patients Before Getting Arrested

Nurse imposter arrested after treating over 4,000 patients without a license: Sheriff

Published on August 7, 2025

THE BUZZ!


HEARD OF FAKING IT TIL YOU MAKE IT? THIS WOMAN FAKED IT… UNTIL SHE GOT ARRESTED.


Ok, so a story that will make you want your caregivers to give you a background check.
Because A 29-year-old woman named Autumn Bardisa was arrested in Florida after pretending to be a registered nurse, Thats crazy right? Well, even crazier, she treated almost 4,500 patients and never had a license. Wow!
She worked at this hospital from 2023 to early 2025 as an education first registered nurse. Meaning she completed the schooling, but not the exam portion to get her license.


Then later said she finally did pass the exam and provided a license number. Only thing, it wasn’t hers. Turns out, she used someone who she went to school with info. Someone who had the same first name as her. But the last name was different. She explained that by saying she recently got married. That bought her some time. All the way up until she was offered a promotion. Then an employee did some digging and the truth finally came out.


She was terminated. And arrested for seven counts of practicing a health care profession without a license and seven counts of fraudulent use of personal identification.

It’s one thing to fake it and treat thousands of people. But to be good enough to get promoted, is even crazier to me.


I guess if you’re going to get a fake nurse, you want one that still knows what she’s doing. Right.



Source: abc

