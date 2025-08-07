The Buzz: Interesting Headlines & Stories
Guard Has Sex with 3 Inmates And Steals Prisoner Info for Fraud Scam
THE BUZZ!
Ok keeping it in the on the job antics category.
A 35-year-old woman named Kristina Miller, a former corrections officer in Pennsylvania, is now facing serious charges. She’s accused of repeatedly having sexual relationships with not one, not two, but three inmates while working at this prison between 2020 and 2023.
And it doesn’t stop there. She also used the prison system to steal personal info from other inmates and helped run a fraud scheme on the side.
Well, the gig is up. She’s now facing felony charges for institutional sexual assault and unlawful use of a computer.Plus a bunch of misdemeanor counts for conspiracy to commit identity theft and theft by deception. Her bail is set at $100,000.
There is sex work and then there is sex at work, then there is this.
A lover and a scammer.
So what happened at your job today?
Source: CBS
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
-
What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025
-
The Biggest News Stories Of 2025
-
Your Chance To Win Tickets To See Charlie Wilson!
-
Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025
-
Baltimore Polytechnic Institute Ranked No. 1 Among City High Schools
-
17-Year-Old Found In Vacant Southwest Baltimore Building Dies At Hospital
-
Report: DeVon Franklin Calls It Quits, Files For Divorce From Meagan Good