Guard Has Sex with 3 Inmates And Steals Prisoner Info for Fraud Scam

A 35-year-old woman named Kristina Miller, a former corrections officer in Pennsylvania, is now facing serious charges. She’s accused of repeatedly having sexual relationships with not one, not two, but three inmates while working at this prison between 2020 and 2023.



And it doesn’t stop there. She also used the prison system to steal personal info from other inmates and helped run a fraud scheme on the side.



Well, the gig is up. She’s now facing felony charges for institutional sexual assault and unlawful use of a computer.Plus a bunch of misdemeanor counts for conspiracy to commit identity theft and theft by deception. Her bail is set at $100,000.



There is sex work and then there is sex at work, then there is this.

A lover and a scammer.



Source: CBS