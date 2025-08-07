Listen Live
The Buzz: Interesting Headlines & Stories

A Zoo Wants You To Bring Your Pets. So They Can Feed Them To Animals

Denmark zoo asks for people to donate their pets to feed its predators

Published on August 7, 2025

THE BUZZ!


Donations Needed – A Zoo Wants To Feed Your Pet To Their Predators.


A zoo in Denmark is out here asking folks to donate their pets. Yes, actual pets like chickens, rabbits, guinea pigs… even horses. But for what you might be asking? Well, to be eaten of course.


How about that. They want to feed your pets to their predators in the zoo. They say it’s all about keeping the food chain natural and giving their lions, tigers, and other big cats that real-life hunting vibe.


So they say If you have an animal that is about to pass away for various reasons, feel free to donate it. The animals are gently euthanized by trained staff and are afterwards used as food.


One benefit, no funeral needed for little Timmy’s pet rabbit. And another is… you could even get a tax break for your donation as well.

A win win for some I guess.

Are you donating your pet to be eaten?


Source: abc

