The Buzz: Interesting Headlines & Stories
A Zoo Wants You To Bring Your Pets. So They Can Feed Them To Animals
THE BUZZ!
Donations Needed – A Zoo Wants To Feed Your Pet To Their Predators.
A zoo in Denmark is out here asking folks to donate their pets. Yes, actual pets like chickens, rabbits, guinea pigs… even horses. But for what you might be asking? Well, to be eaten of course.
How about that. They want to feed your pets to their predators in the zoo. They say it’s all about keeping the food chain natural and giving their lions, tigers, and other big cats that real-life hunting vibe.
So they say If you have an animal that is about to pass away for various reasons, feel free to donate it. The animals are gently euthanized by trained staff and are afterwards used as food.
One benefit, no funeral needed for little Timmy’s pet rabbit. And another is… you could even get a tax break for your donation as well.
A win win for some I guess.
Are you donating your pet to be eaten?
Source: abc
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
-
What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025
-
The Biggest News Stories Of 2025
-
Your Chance To Win Tickets To See Charlie Wilson!
-
Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025
-
Baltimore Polytechnic Institute Ranked No. 1 Among City High Schools
-
17-Year-Old Found In Vacant Southwest Baltimore Building Dies At Hospital
-
Report: DeVon Franklin Calls It Quits, Files For Divorce From Meagan Good