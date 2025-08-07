Brookings’ ‘Wellness In Black Life Project’ Centers On The Health And Well-Being Of Black Men And Boys

Source: blackCAT / Getty

Black men and boys in the U.S. face persistent disparities in education, healthcare, employment, and criminal justice, but they are also driving solutions rooted in community, culture, and resilience. The Wellness in Black Life (WIBL) project, led by the Brookings Institution’s Race, Prosperity, and Inclusion Initiative, seeks to center the voices of Black men and boys in defining what true well-being looks like—on their terms.

The WIBL project is taking a community-driven approach to examining the factors that may help Black men and boys elevate their health and well-being through an in-depth research study and a two-panel discussion titled, What does well-being mean for Black men and boys in the US?

What can attendees expect from the panel?

Set for Aug. 20 at the Brookings Institution Saul Room in Washington, D.C., the panel will feature representatives from local partner organizations and community members who took part in the conversations across three cities. The panels will explore the engagement process, share firsthand participant stories, and present findings from the project’s research, offering a clearer picture of how Black men envision thriving communities and what policies could help bring those visions to life. Attendees can also sign up to watch this impactful panel online.

Love Magic 95.9? Get more! Join the Magic 95.9 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Key areas of focus have included social connection, economic opportunity, family structure, and mental health, a critical issue for Black men. According to research obtained by Columbia University, Black men are 20% more likely to experience serious psychological distress than white men, but are far less likely to receive treatment. Black men experience disproportionately higher rates of mental health challenges, including anxiety and depression. Suicide rates in the community are especially alarming.

As previously reported, between 2011 and 2021, suicide among Black Americans rose by 58%, becoming the third leading cause of death for those ages 15 to 24 in 2020, and again in 2022 for those ages 10 to 24, the Office of Minority Health noted. Alarmingly, the suicide rate for Black men was over four times higher than that of Black women in 2021. These statistics highlight the urgent need for culturally relevant and community-informed solutions, exactly what WIBL is striving to bring to the forefront.

Participants in the study have stressed the importance of redefining wellness not just as physical health, but as a holistic state revolving around mental stability, strong family bonds, access to opportunity, and dignity.

“The panel will reflect on the engagement process, share firsthand experiences from conversation participants, and include a presentation of key research findings, including how Black men want to enhance social, economic, and family well-being for their communities,” a press release for the upcoming event added.

Viewers are encouraged to participate by submitting questions in advance via email at events@brookings.edu or via X, formerly Twitter, at @BrookingsGov.

Will you be attending this insightful panel?

SEE MORE:

The Lingering Mental Health Impact Of Prison On Black Men

Racial Trauma: Anti-Black Racism And Public Health

Brookings’ ‘Wellness In Black Life Project’ Centers On The Health And Well-Being Of Black Men And Boys was originally published on newsone.com