Ravens Rookie Bilhal Kone Out For Season With Torn Knee Ligament

Published on August 8, 2025

Indianapolis Colts v Baltimore Ravens - NFL Preseason 2025
Source: Patrick Smith / Getty

Ravens rookie cornerback Bilhal Kone will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a torn ligament in his knee during Thursday night’s preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts.

The sixth-round draft pick went down in the third quarter while defending a Colts third-down pass attempt. Kone collided with receiver Ashton Dulin, and his left leg bent awkwardly to the side. He immediately grabbed his leg and writhed in pain as medical staff rushed onto the field.

An air cast was applied before Kone was carted off. Head coach John Harbaugh, who was seen kneeling beside the rookie, appeared emotional after being briefed by the medical team. Harbaugh confirmed the season-ending injury in his postgame press conference, following the Ravens’ 24-16 win.

Kone, drafted 178th overall out of Western Michigan, had a standout college career despite beginning as a zero-star recruit. In his final collegiate season, he posted 70 tackles, nine pass breakups, and one interception.

This injury comes just weeks after Kone returned from a shoulder injury that sidelined him for part of training camp.

The Ravens’ cornerback room is highly competitive. Marlon Humphrey and first-rounder Nate Wiggins lead the group, while veterans Jaire Alexander and Chidobe Awuzie were added in free agency. Younger players like Jalyn Armour-Davis and T.J. Tampa Jr. are also battling injuries, and seventh-round pick Robert Longerbeam is vying for a roster spot.

Baltimore rarely cuts rookie draft picks, but with 11 selections in this year’s draft, roster decisions won’t be easy.

