Six Injured, Including 5-Year-Old, In Baltimore Shooting
Six Injured, Including 5-Year-Old, In Park Heights Shooting
Six people, including a 5-year-old girl, were injured in a mass shooting Saturday night in Park Heights, according to Baltimore Police.
Police Commissioner Richard Worley said officers responded around 8:46 p.m. to reports of gunfire near Spaulding and Queensbury avenues, about a block south of Pimlico Race Course.
At the scene, police found four male victims and two female victims suffering from gunshot wounds. A 38-year-old man was critically injured and transported to a nearby hospital. Due to the severity of his condition, homicide detectives were called to assist in the investigation, police said.
The 5-year-old girl was shot in the hand and is expected to recover, Worley said. The remaining victims, ranging in age from 23 to 52, are believed to have non-life-threatening injuries.
Worley said some of the victims had been sitting outside—on a porch and near a car—eating when gunfire erupted.
Detectives are interviewing victims and witnesses to determine what led to the shooting.
Six Injured, Including 5-Year-Old, In Park Heights Shooting was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
-
What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025
-
The Biggest News Stories Of 2025
-
Your Chance To Win Tickets To See Charlie Wilson!
-
Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025
-
Baltimore Polytechnic Institute Ranked No. 1 Among City High Schools
-
17-Year-Old Found In Vacant Southwest Baltimore Building Dies At Hospital
-
Report: DeVon Franklin Calls It Quits, Files For Divorce From Meagan Good