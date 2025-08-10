Listen Live
Six Injured, Including 5-Year-Old, In Baltimore Shooting

Six Injured, Including 5-Year-Old, In Park Heights Shooting

Published on August 10, 2025

Police Siren
Six people, including a 5-year-old girl, were injured in a mass shooting Saturday night in Park Heights, according to Baltimore Police.

Police Commissioner Richard Worley said officers responded around 8:46 p.m. to reports of gunfire near Spaulding and Queensbury avenues, about a block south of Pimlico Race Course.

At the scene, police found four male victims and two female victims suffering from gunshot wounds. A 38-year-old man was critically injured and transported to a nearby hospital. Due to the severity of his condition, homicide detectives were called to assist in the investigation, police said.

The 5-year-old girl was shot in the hand and is expected to recover, Worley said. The remaining victims, ranging in age from 23 to 52, are believed to have non-life-threatening injuries.

Worley said some of the victims had been sitting outside—on a porch and near a car—eating when gunfire erupted.

Detectives are interviewing victims and witnesses to determine what led to the shooting.

