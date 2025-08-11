Drake Continues To Promote Upcoming Album “Iceman” During Livestream

Source: Mike Marsland/WireImage / Mike Marsland/WireImage

Drake is keeping fans guessing as he continues to tease his upcoming album, “Iceman.”

The rapper recently went live on Kick with streamers Adin Ross, xQc, and his longtime collaborator PartyNextDoor. During the stream, Drake gave a glimpse into how hard he’s been working on the album, saying, “I’ll stay up all night recording for Iceman… I just want to feel it.” He even joked about partying outside during the recording process and coming back to the studio to finish tracks.

Even though there’s no release date or tracklist yet, Drizzy has already dropped two songs from the project. The first single, “What Did I Miss?”, started strong by debuting at number two on the charts, but it quickly dropped and is now outside the top 30. The second single, “Which One?” featuring UK rapper Central Cee, didn’t do much better. It entered the charts at number 23—Drake’s lowest-charting single since 2017’s “Signs.”

Still, Drake doesn’t seem too bothered. While on stage during his tour stop in the Netherlands, he told fans, “I didn’t get here by being a snake or a d*ckhead. I got here by being good to people… That’s why I’m still on stage in 2025.” He’s currently on his first European tour in six years and shared a post saying, “Tired…too many bangers,” which hints that *Iceman* might be packed with hits.

The Kick livestream also had some viral moments. At one point, Drake told a funny story about thinking fans were about to rob him. When Adin asked where he was, Drake joked, “I’m outside, daddy,” which quickly made the rounds on social media.

Whether fans love the new songs or not, Drake knows how to stay in the spotlight. With Iceman still on the way, people are watching closely to see what he does next.

