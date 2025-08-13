Listen Live
Style & Fashion

Beyoncé's 1st Emmy Is A Win For The Fashion Girls, Too

Beyoncé’s 1st Emmy Is A Win For The Fashion Girls, Too

From cowboy couture to beaded bodysuits, the Beyoncé Bowl halftime show celebrated Black creativity, 'Cowboy Carter' beats, and the kind of fashion that makes history.

Published on August 12, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Beyoncé's First Emmy Is A Win For The Fashion Girls, Too Baltimore Ravens v Houston Texans
Source: Alex Slitz / Getty

Beyoncé just added a first-ever Emmy to her long list of wins. And she did it in style. On Aug. 12, the Television Academy announced her win for Outstanding Costumes for Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Programming for the Netflix-streamed Beyoncé Bowl.

The Christmas Day halftime show was more than a performance – it was a fashion history lesson. Over 400 looks, each one curated with intention, detail, and storytelling.

Related Stories

Beyoncé’s longtime collaborator and celebrated Black stylist Shiona Turini was at the center of it all. The fashion curator knows how to merge style, story, and culture. Her vision is always fresh, and her execution, much like Beyoncé’s, is flawless.

Beyoncé’s First Emmy Is A Win For The Fashion Girls, Too

Following the show, Turini shared what the moment meant to her. “A visual love letter + a reclamation of space,” she wrote on Instagram on Dec. 30. “27 million viewers and counting to witness over 400 carefully curated costumes – from cowboys to cheerleaders, dancers and drivers, the Blackbiirds to band. We did it.”

From beaded bodysuits to embroidered Western jackets, the wardrobe pulled directly from Cowboy Carter’s Southern, Black Americana spirit. There was sparkle, fringe, and structure. The colors were so crisp that they evoked pride, patriotism, and a fierce attitude.

With the help of designers like Balmain, Dolce & Gabbana, and Levi’s, Turini styled every dancer, musician, and performer to be part of the story. Houston’s story, that is.

Why We Are So Here For Beyoncé’s Emmy Win

The Beyoncé Bowl took place in Houston, Beyoncé’s hometown, during the Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans game. It was the first time she performed tracks from Cowboy Carter live.

In the face of critics. Queen Bey opened with “Blackbiird,” slid into “16 Carriages,” and brought energy with “Ya Ya.” Sis shut it down. Even Blue Ivy joined her mother on the field for “Texas Hold ‘Em.” Relive the experience below.

Beyoncé’s first Emmy is a nod to the army of Black creatives behind her who keep raising the bar for live performance. Her collaboration with Shiona is proof of what happens when fashion, sisterhood, music, and vision come together.

Culture is created – and everyone eats (in more ways than one).

The Emmys air Sept. 14, so stay tuned. Beyoncé is also up for two additional Emmys. Congrats, Bey, Turini, and the team!

Beyoncé’s 1st Emmy Is A Win For The Fashion Girls, Too  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
Stacked group of wine Glasses
Contests

Your Chance To Win Tickets To The Odell’s Reunion!

National

‘Everybody Knows Everybody:’ My New Orleans Story [Op-Ed]

BET Awards 2025 - Show
Contests

Your Chance To Win Tickets To See Charlie Wilson!

Baltimore City Hall
221 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

White House with ominous clouds
255 Items
News

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

The Buzz
News

$187,000 AFRAM Booking Scam Is Heading To Court

11 Items
Pop Culture

Somebody Called 911: Sean Kingston Sentenced To 3.5 Years In Prison For $1M Fraud Scheme

16 Items
Pop Culture

Spike Lee’s Colin Kaepernick Docuseries Mysteriously Canceled At ESPN, Social Media Has Theories

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close