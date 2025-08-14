Listen Live
Baltimore County Libraries Now Offering Free Naloxone At All Branches

Published on August 14, 2025

A box containing Naloxone overdose emergency kits was...
Source: SOPA Images / Getty

Baltimore County Public Libraries announced Wednesday that free naloxone, a life-saving medication that reverses opioid overdoses, is now available at all branches through a partnership with the County’s Department of Health and Human Services.

Library staff and managers completed naloxone training in July, with the goal of installing receptacles in time for National Recovery Month in September.

“As a trusted community institution, Baltimore County Public Library is committed to meeting people where they are and providing resources that can truly save lives,” said library CEO Sonia Alcántara-Antoine.

Baltimore County Police Chief Robert McCullough said that while overdose numbers are trending downward, prevention remains crucial.

“By expanding availability of naloxone, we strengthen our efforts against the opioid crisis and increase our ability to save lives,” he said.

Officials say placing naloxone in libraries — trusted, accessible spaces — can help break down barriers and reduce the stigma surrounding its use.

“We are helping to ensure our neighbors have access to this critical tool in the fight against the opioid epidemic,” Alcántara-Antoine said.

Baltimore County Libraries Now Offering Free Naloxone At All Branches  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

