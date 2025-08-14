Listen Live
Maryland Reports 29 Heat-Related Deaths

Maryland Records Deadliest Summer For Heat-Related Deaths In Over A Decade

Published on August 14, 2025

Heatwave Sign For Dynamic Lead
Source: R1 / R1

Maryland has reported 29 heat-related deaths so far this summer, surpassing the total from all of 2024 and marking the state’s deadliest summer for heat in more than 10 years, according to new data from the Maryland Department of Health.

Four additional deaths were reported on Wednesday, pushing the total past the 28 fatalities recorded in 2018. Only 2012 saw more, with 46 deaths following a powerful derecho storm that left millions without power during a heat wave.

Most of this year’s victims have been adults over 65, highlighting the importance of checking on older residents who may lack reliable air conditioning, said Dr. Clifford Mitchell, director of the state’s Environmental Health Bureau.

“Heat-related deaths are 100% preventable, especially these deaths,” Mitchell said.

The health department tracks heat illness and fatalities from May through September. This summer has already seen nearly 1,500 emergency room visits for heat-related conditions and over 1,000 emergency service calls, more than any of the last five years.

Despite fewer extreme heat days compared to 2023, Baltimore has had 25 days at or above 90°F since May 1, compared to 41 by this time last year, this season’s humidity has been exceptional. Baltimore has logged at least 24 days with dew points of 75°F or higher, the muggiest summer in more than three decades.

Brian LaSorsa of the National Weather Service says the combination of high humidity, limited air conditioning access, and other factors may be driving this year’s death toll.

High heat remains the deadliest form of extreme weather globally, killing tens of thousands annually. It can cause heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke — the latter being a medical emergency marked by confusion, severe headache, and a body temperature over 103°F.

With dangerous heat expected to continue, health officials urge residents to stay hydrated, limit time outdoors, and check in on vulnerable neighbors

