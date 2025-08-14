Listen Live
Venus Williams Barbie – New Doll Added To Inspire Women Collection

Barbie celebrates Venus Williams' equal pay advocacy with Inspiring Women Doll

Published on August 14, 2025

THE BUZZ!


Big shout to Venus Williams she has been inspiring so many for a long time. Now Barbie is honoring the tennis legend with her very own Inspiring Women doll. Yep, the seven-time Grand Slam champ who is a big advocate for equal pay in tennis is getting her own doll.


This collectible doll is modeled after Venus’ 2007 Wimbledon win look. A significant win at the time. As it marked the first time female players earned equal prize money, thanks to her campaigning. She literally changed the game for women in sports.


Now she’s one of only nine female athletes honored with Barbie dolls as part of the brand’s 65th anniversary celebration.


Venus says she’s all about shattering glass ceilings and inspiring the next generation, and now she’s doing it both on the court and on the shelf.


Source: abc

