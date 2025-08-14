The Buzz: Interesting Headlines & Stories
Say What! Colorado Rabbits Sprouting Horns. Don’t Panic, Here’s Why

Ook so taking this thing to Colorado where there are have been sightings of some wild rabbits showing up with something not so bunny like – horns! Yes, horns…well kind of.
These rabbits look like some genetically modified creatures. But scientists say there’s nothing to freak out over. It’s all due to a virus called Shope papillomavirus. It makes wart-like growths that sometimes look like antlers on their heads. Some more reasons not to lose it – The virus spreads rabbit-to-rabbit, not to humans or pets, and most wild rabbits fight it off on their own.
So these infected bunnies may look like they’re’ from some crazy horror movie. But they are harmless even though they don’t look like it.
Frankenstein Rabbits. yeah, I would’ve called somebody too.
Source: cbs

