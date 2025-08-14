Americans Are Not Doing This As Much As Before – Drinking Alcohol

THE BUZZ!







So there is something that Americans are doing less of these days. That’s drinking alcohol.





According to a new Gallup poll, fewer Americans are drinking these days. Only 54% say they sip beer, wine, or liquor. That’s the lowest number in almost 90 years. Even the folks who still drink are cutting back.





So why the drop? Experts point to shifting health advice. More people, especially young adults, now believe even moderate drinking is risky for your health.





And because of this, the feds are expected to drop new dietary guidelines soon. Current recommendations is men stick to two drinks or less a day, women one or less.





So yeah, drinking is on the decline, health concerns are up.

Cheers!



Source: cbs

