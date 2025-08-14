Listen Live
Local

Ravens, Commanders Cancel Joint Practice Before Preseason Game

Ravens, Commanders Cancel Joint Practice Ahead Of Preseason Matchup

Published on August 14, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Washington Commanders v Baltimore Ravens
Source: Kara Durrette / Getty

The Baltimore Ravens and Washington Commanders have decided to cancel their joint practice originally scheduled for Wednesday, August 21, just two days before their preseason game in Washington.

In a joint statement released Thursday morning, the Ravens cited scheduling conflicts and player workload as key factors.

“Recognizing the logistical challenges – with our teams’ previous games scheduled on different days – and the added strain on players heading into a short week, the Ravens and Commanders mutually agreed to no longer hold a joint practice next week. Instead, we will concentrate on preparing for our upcoming preseason matchup,” the statement read.

Baltimore will now focus on its next preseason game this Saturday against the Dallas Cowboys. Meanwhile, Washington won’t play its second preseason contest until Monday, August 18.

The Ravens had previously used their August 5 joint practice against the Indianapolis Colts as a valuable opportunity for starters to face another team in a controlled setting. With most of Baltimore’s starters sitting out preseason games, Head Coach John Harbaugh confirmed Wednesday that the same approach will be taken in Dallas, keeping key players on the sidelines to minimize injury risk.

Ravens, Commanders Cancel Joint Practice Ahead Of Preseason Matchup  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
Stacked group of wine Glasses
Contests

Your Chance To Win Tickets To The Odell’s Reunion!

National

‘Everybody Knows Everybody:’ My New Orleans Story [Op-Ed]

BET Awards 2025 - Show
Contests

Your Chance To Win Tickets To See Charlie Wilson!

Baltimore City Hall
221 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

White House with ominous clouds
255 Items
News

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

The Buzz
News

$187,000 AFRAM Booking Scam Is Heading To Court

16 Items
Pop Culture

Spike Lee’s Colin Kaepernick Docuseries Mysteriously Canceled At ESPN, Social Media Has Theories

Style & Fashion

Jeezy Partners With Eastside Golf For Exclusive Apparel Line

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close