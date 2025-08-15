Listen Live
Local

Baltimore Police Investigating Deadly Downtown Hit-And-Run

Published on August 15, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Police Siren
Source: General / Radio One

Baltimore Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run that occurred early Thursday near downtown.

Officers were called around 12:15 a.m. to the intersection of North President and East Baltimore streets, where they found an adult man with severe injuries. He was taken to a local hospital but later died, police said.

Preliminary findings indicate the man was crossing the street when he was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. Authorities have not released details about the suspect vehicle or driver.

According to Maryland’s online crash database, at least 275 people have died on the state’s roads this year, including 55 pedestrians. Last year, during the same period, there were 329 deaths statewide, 75 of them pedestrians. In Baltimore, police have recorded four fatal hit-and-runs so far in 2024.

The crash comes as Baltimore upgrades several downtown intersections— including where Pratt Street meets Light, Calvert, and President streets— to improve pedestrian safety, accessibility, and traffic flow. Mayor Brandon Scott has said the $1.6 million project is part of his 10-year Downtown Rise vision for a “more accessible and inviting” city center.

Anyone with information about Thursday’s incident is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Crash Team at 410-396-2606 or call 911.

Baltimore Police Investigating Deadly Downtown Hit-And-Run  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
Stacked group of wine Glasses
Contests

Your Chance To Win Tickets To The Odell’s Reunion!

National

‘Everybody Knows Everybody:’ My New Orleans Story [Op-Ed]

BET Awards 2025 - Show
Contests

Your Chance To Win Tickets To See Charlie Wilson!

Baltimore City Hall
221 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

White House with ominous clouds
255 Items
News

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

The Buzz
News

$187,000 AFRAM Booking Scam Is Heading To Court

16 Items
Pop Culture

Spike Lee’s Colin Kaepernick Docuseries Mysteriously Canceled At ESPN, Social Media Has Theories

Style & Fashion

Jeezy Partners With Eastside Golf For Exclusive Apparel Line

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close