Police Release Sketch In Effort to Identify Woman Found Dead In Vacant Baltimore Home

Police release sketch of woman found dead in vacant Baltimore home

Published on August 15, 2025

Source: Courtesy of Baltimore Police Department / Baltimore Police

A year after skeletal remains were discovered inside an abandoned home in Sandtown-Winchester, Baltimore police have released a facial sketch in hopes of identifying the woman.

The remains were found on Aug. 13, 2024, by a man who had recently purchased a vacant property in the 1600 block of McKean Avenue, according to police spokesperson Vernon Davis. Investigators determined the woman was Black, between 35 and 50 years old, with short, textured hair, thin eyebrows, and droopy eyes.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene and notified the Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, which examined the bones. Using details such as age, race, and bone structure, a forensic artist created the composite image released Thursday.

The sketch was shared on social media, with police urging the public to come forward with any information.

Anyone who recognizes the woman or has information about her death is asked to contact Baltimore Police homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

